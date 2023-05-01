USS Chung-Hoon sails through Taiwan Straight

230105-N-XX566-1039

TAIWAN STRAIT (Jan. 5, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) sails through the Taiwan Strait. Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023