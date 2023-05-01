7th Fleet Destroyer transit Taiwan Strait

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Jan. 5 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law. The ship transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State. Chung-Hoon’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows.
|01.05.2023
|01.05.2023 10:07
|436288
|AT SEA
|23
|0
