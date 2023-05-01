7th Fleet Destroyer transit Taiwan Strait

Courtesy Photo | 230105-N-XX566-1084 TAIWAN STRAIT (Jan. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Alec Pagach...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230105-N-XX566-1084 TAIWAN STRAIT (Jan. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Alec Pagach stands watch as Junior Officer of the Deck (JOOD) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard) see less | View Image Page

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Jan. 5 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law. The ship transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State. Chung-Hoon’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows.