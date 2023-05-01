Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Destroyer transit Taiwan Strait

    U.S. Navy Sailor in combat information center

    AT SEA

    01.05.2023

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Jan. 5 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law. The ship transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State. Chung-Hoon’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows.

