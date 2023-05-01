U.S. Navy Sailor in combat information center

230105-N-XX566-1002

TAIWAN STRAIT (Jan. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Hillary Lutkus tracks and monitors air contacts aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

