    U.S. Navy Sailor in combat information center [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Sailor in combat information center

    TAIWAN STRAIT

    01.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230105-N-XX566-1002
    TAIWAN STRAIT (Jan. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Hillary Lutkus tracks and monitors air contacts aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 7579413
    VIRIN: 230105-N-XX566-1002
    Resolution: 4480x5668
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: TAIWAN STRAIT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor in combat information center [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy
    USS Chung-Hoon
    DDG 93

