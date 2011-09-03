Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Africa Command welcomes a new leader in Gen. Carter Ham, March 2011. [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Africa Command welcomes a new leader in Gen. Carter Ham, March 2011.

    GERMANY

    03.09.2011

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Africa Command welcomes a new leader after Gen. William "Kip" Ward transferred command to Gen. Carter Ham on March 9, 2011.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2011
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 03:29
    Photo ID: 7579243
    VIRIN: 110309-O-DO492-201
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command welcomes a new leader in Gen. Carter Ham, March 2011. [Image 8 of 8], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

