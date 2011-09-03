U.S. Africa Command welcomes a new leader after Gen. William "Kip" Ward transferred command to Gen. Carter Ham on March 9, 2011.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2011
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 03:29
|Photo ID:
|7579239
|VIRIN:
|110309-O-DO492-106
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Africa Command welcomes a new leader in Gen. Carter Ham, March 2011. [Image 8 of 8], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT