Date Taken: 03.09.2011 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 03:29 Photo ID: 7579242 VIRIN: 110309-O-DO492-179 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 5.28 MB Location: DE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Africa Command welcomes a new leader in Gen. Carter Ham, March 2011. [Image 8 of 8], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.