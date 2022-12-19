U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Luis Librando, a hospital corpsman with 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion, 1st Marine Division, demonstrates proper use of an IV bag during a tactical combat casualty care class in support of Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Dec. 19, 2022. MARDET-PHIL 23.2 Marines and Sailors conducted a final exercise to validate their tactics, techniques and procedures for future deployments in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gadiel Zaragoza)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 18:25
|Photo ID:
|7579084
|VIRIN:
|221219-M-CM558-1159
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|16.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 Final Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Gadiel Zaragoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT