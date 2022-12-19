Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 Final Exercise

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Luis Librando, a hospital corpsman with 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion, 1st Marine Division, demonstrates proper use of an IV bag during a tactical combat casualty care class in support of Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Dec. 19, 2022. MARDET-PHIL 23.2 Marines and Sailors conducted a final exercise to validate their tactics, techniques and procedures for future deployments in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gadiel Zaragoza)

