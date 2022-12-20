Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 Final Exercise

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Katheryn Goldsongayle, a hospital corpsman with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, listens for a heartbeat on a simulated casualty in support of Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Dec. 20, 2022. MARDET-PHIL 23.2 Marines and Sailors conducted a final exercise to validate their tactics, techniques and procedures for future deployments in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gadiel Zaragoza)

