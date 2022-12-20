U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Katheryn Goldsongayle, a hospital corpsman with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, listens for a heartbeat on a simulated casualty in support of Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Dec. 20, 2022. MARDET-PHIL 23.2 Marines and Sailors conducted a final exercise to validate their tactics, techniques and procedures for future deployments in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gadiel Zaragoza)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 18:31
|Photo ID:
|7579082
|VIRIN:
|221220-M-CM558-1532
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|11.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 Final Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Gadiel Zaragoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT