Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 Final Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andy Perez, center-right, an assault amphibious vehicle crewmember with 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion, 1st Marine Division, demonstrates how to handle a detainee to observers in support of Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Dec. 18, 2022. MARDET-PHIL 23.2 Marines and Sailors conducted a final exercise to validate their tactics, techniques and procedures for future deployments in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gadiel Zaragoza)

