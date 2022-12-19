Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 Final Exercise [Image 3 of 8]

    Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 Final Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gadiel Zaragoza 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Luis Librando, a hospital corpsman with 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion, 1st Marine Division, demonstrates how to apply a tourniquet during a tactical combat casualty care class in support of Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Dec. 19, 2022. MARDET-PHIL 23.2 Marines and Sailors conducted a final exercise to validate their tactics, techniques and procedures for future deployments in the Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gadiel Zaragoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 18:35
    Photo ID: 7579080
    VIRIN: 221219-M-CM558-1196
    Resolution: 4677x3118
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Detachment Philippines 23.2 Final Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Gadiel Zaragoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    I MEF
    Marines
    I MIG
    MARDET Philippines
    MARDET PHIL 23.2

