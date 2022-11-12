Dan Harris, an Underwater Egress Training (UET) instructor, informs U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, about the helo dunker during a UET course on Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 12, 2022. UET is a course that provides service members with the skills and confidence to successfully and safely egress out of an aircraft that has rendered a controlled or uncontrolled landing within a body of water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Ahrens)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 18:55
|Photo ID:
|7579068
|VIRIN:
|221212-M-GK421-1064
|Resolution:
|4000x2664
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Bradley Ahrens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
