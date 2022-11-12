Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Del Morke, a heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, practices underwater breathing techniques during an Underwater Egress Training (UET) course on Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 12, 2022. UET is a course that provides service members with the skills and confidence to successfully and safely egress out of an aircraft that has rendered a controlled or uncontrolled landing within a body of water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Ahrens)

