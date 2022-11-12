Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training [Image 8 of 10]

    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Ahrens 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Del Morke, a heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, practices underwater breathing techniques during an Underwater Egress Training (UET) course on Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 12, 2022. UET is a course that provides service members with the skills and confidence to successfully and safely egress out of an aircraft that has rendered a controlled or uncontrolled landing within a body of water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Ahrens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 18:52
    Photo ID: 7579066
    VIRIN: 221212-M-GK421-1048
    Resolution: 4000x2664
    Size: 1006.07 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Bradley Ahrens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training
    Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Helo Dunker
    Under Water Egress

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT