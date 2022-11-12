Combat Logistics Battalion 15 Performs Under Water Egress Training

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and Underwater Egress Training (UET) Instructors, egress out of a simulated aircraft underwater during a UET course on Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 12, 2022. UET is a course that provides service members with the skills and confidence to successfully and safely egress out of an aircraft that has rendered a controlled or uncontrolled landing within a body of water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Ahrens)

