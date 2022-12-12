Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Memphis customers have layaway balances paid in full [Image 4 of 4]

    NEX Memphis customers have layaway balances paid in full

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Customers at NEX Memphis, Tennessee, were surprised when their layaway balance paid off by the non-profit organization, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. In total, 75 patrons had their layaway balances totaling $10,500 paid by the non-profit. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 13,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 15:53
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    Navy Exchange Service Command

