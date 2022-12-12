NEX Memphis customers have layaway balances paid in full

Customers at NEX Memphis, Tennessee, were surprised when their layaway balance paid off by the non-profit organization, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. In total, 75 patrons had their layaway balances totaling $10,500 paid by the non-profit. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 13,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 15:53
|Photo ID:
|7578870
|VIRIN:
|221212-N-QY289-0004
|Resolution:
|810x1080
|Size:
|181.8 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
