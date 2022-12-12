NEX Memphis customers have layaway balances paid in full

Customers at NEX Memphis, Tennessee, were surprised when their layaway balance paid off by the non-profit organization, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. In total, 75 patrons had their layaway balances totaling $10,500 paid by the non-profit. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 13,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodges, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

