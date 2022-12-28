Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Air Guard bids farewell to RC-26 mission [Image 5 of 6]

    Wisconsin Air Guard bids farewell to RC-26 mission

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing

    115th Fighter Wing pilots and military information support operators for the Wisconsin Air National Guard's RC-26B reconnasance aircraft gather with Wisconsin National guard leadership following the aircraft's final flight Dec. 28, 2022. The RC-26 has been stationed at Truax Field since January 1992, and was assigned to the ANG Counter Drug Program in 1996 supporting both state and federal counter narcotics, counter insurgency and homeland security missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    This work, Wisconsin Air Guard bids farewell to RC-26 mission [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    115th Fighter Wing
    RC-26

