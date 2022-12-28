Wisconsin Air Guard bids farewell to RC-26 mission

U.S. Army Col. Paul Felician, director of the Wisconsin National Guard's Counter Drug Program, right, recognizes Lt. Col. Benjamin West, Wisconsin RC-26 program manager, following the final flight of the state's RC-26B reconnaissance aircraft Dec. 28, 2022. The RC-26 has been stationed at Truax Field since January 1992, and was assigned to the ANG Counter Drug Program in 1996 supporting both state and federal counter narcotics, counter insurgency and homeland security missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

