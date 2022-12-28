Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Air Guard bids farewell to RC-26 mission [Image 1 of 6]

    Wisconsin Air Guard bids farewell to RC-26 mission

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Paul Felician, director of the Wisconsin National Guard's Counter Drug Program, right, recognizes Lt. Col. Benjamin West, Wisconsin RC-26 program manager, following the final flight of the state's RC-26B reconnaissance aircraft Dec. 28, 2022. The RC-26 has been stationed at Truax Field since January 1992, and was assigned to the ANG Counter Drug Program in 1996 supporting both state and federal counter narcotics, counter insurgency and homeland security missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 14:54
    Photo ID: 7578296
    VIRIN: 221228-Z-HD478-1249
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 
    Wisconsin Air Guard bids farewell to RC-26 mission

    Wisconsin Air National Guard
    115th Fighter Wing
    RC-26B

