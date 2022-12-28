Wisconsin Air Guard bids farewell to RC-26 mission

The Wisconsin Air National Guard's RC-26B reconnasance aircraft makes a final pass over Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin Dec. 28, 2022. The aircraft has been stationed at Truax Field since January 1992, and was assigned to the ANG Counter Drug Program in 1996 supporting both state and federal counter narcotics, counter insurgency and homeland security missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 01.03.2023 Location: MADISON, WI, US