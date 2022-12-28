Wisconsin Air Guard bids farewell to RC-26 mission

A maintenance specialist for the Wisconsin Air National Guard's RC-26B reconnasance aircraft marshalls it onto an aircraft ramp at Dane County Regional Airport following it's final flight Dec. 28, 2022. The RC-26 has been stationed at Truax Field since January 1992, and was assigned to the ANG Counter Drug Program in 1996 supporting both state and federal counter narcotics, counter insurgency and homeland security missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

