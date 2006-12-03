Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

    CAMP TAQADDUM, IRAQ

    03.12.2006

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois National Guard Staff Sgt. Kevin M. O'Brien from the 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment bridges the language barrier and shares a laugh with local Iraqi children in a village near Camp Taqaddum, Iraq, on March 12, 2006. O'Brien of Monticello, Ill., and the other soldiers, performed a multi-faceted mission during the daylong operation as they carried out weapons cache sweeps, investigated possible improvised explosive devices and conducted route clearance operations. The Illinois-based National Guard took a few moments throughout the day to assist Iraqi villagers in the area, handing out supplies and spending time with the local children. The Illinois National Guard will celebrate its 300th year in 2023 with communities across the state. (U.S. Marines photo by Cpl. Daniel Redding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2006
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 14:50
    Photo ID: 7578258
    VIRIN: 060312-A-OH563-133
    Resolution: 3150x2329
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: CAMP TAQADDUM, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023
    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023
    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023
    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ILNG ILNGHistory Iraq NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT