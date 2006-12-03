THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

Illinois National Guard Staff Sgt. Kevin M. O'Brien from the 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment bridges the language barrier and shares a laugh with local Iraqi children in a village near Camp Taqaddum, Iraq, on March 12, 2006. O'Brien of Monticello, Ill., and the other soldiers, performed a multi-faceted mission during the daylong operation as they carried out weapons cache sweeps, investigated possible improvised explosive devices and conducted route clearance operations. The Illinois-based National Guard took a few moments throughout the day to assist Iraqi villagers in the area, handing out supplies and spending time with the local children. The Illinois National Guard will celebrate its 300th year in 2023 with communities across the state. (U.S. Marines photo by Cpl. Daniel Redding)

