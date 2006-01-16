THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

The Illinois National Guard’s 2nd Infantry Regiment enters the gates of Camp Lincoln, Springfield, in the late 1800s. Vendors used to gather at the gate of Camp Lincoln to sell to the thousands of Soldiers that trained at the facility. The Illinois National Guard will celebrate its 300th year in 2023 with communities across the state.

