    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2006

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois National Guard’s 2nd Infantry Regiment enters the gates of Camp Lincoln, Springfield, in the late 1800s. Vendors used to gather at the gate of Camp Lincoln to sell to the thousands of Soldiers that trained at the facility. The Illinois National Guard will celebrate its 300th year in 2023 with communities across the state.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2006
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 14:50
    Photo ID: 7578255
    VIRIN: 060116-A-OH563-342
    Resolution: 1123x724
    Size: 671.87 KB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    This work, THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023, by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

    ILNG ILNGHistory History Illinois ILNG300th

