Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

    BAGUIO, PHILIPPINES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Signal Soldiers from the Illinois National Guard’s 33rd Infantry Division work on wiring during World War II. The 33rd Infantry Division helped free the Philippines from the Japanese during World War II including freeing the key city of Baguio, the country’s summer capital and second largest city. The Illinois National Guard will celebrate its 300th year in 2023 with communities across the state.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 14:50
    Photo ID: 7578256
    VIRIN: 230103-A-OH563-507
    Resolution: 799x578
    Size: 106.1 KB
    Location: BAGUIO, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023
    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023
    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023
    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ILNG Illinois ILNGHistory History NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT