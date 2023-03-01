THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

Signal Soldiers from the Illinois National Guard’s 33rd Infantry Division work on wiring during World War II. The 33rd Infantry Division helped free the Philippines from the Japanese during World War II including freeing the key city of Baguio, the country’s summer capital and second largest city. The Illinois National Guard will celebrate its 300th year in 2023 with communities across the state.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2023 Location: BAGUIO, PH