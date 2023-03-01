THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

The Illinois National Guard’s Delta Company, 8th Infantry Regiment gathered to train on Camp Lincoln, Springfield, in 1899. The all-Black 8th Infantry Regiment would fight in the Spanish-American War, World War I, and World War II. The “Fighting” 8th Infantry fought bravely overseas and fought racism at home. In World War I it was the only Black unit commanded by all Black officers. The Illinois National Guard will celebrate its 300th year in 2023 with communities across the state.

