    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    THE ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD TO CELEBRATE 300TH YEAR IN 2023

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The Illinois National Guard’s Delta Company, 8th Infantry Regiment gathered to train on Camp Lincoln, Springfield, in 1899. The all-Black 8th Infantry Regiment would fight in the Spanish-American War, World War I, and World War II. The “Fighting” 8th Infantry fought bravely overseas and fought racism at home. In World War I it was the only Black unit commanded by all Black officers. The Illinois National Guard will celebrate its 300th year in 2023 with communities across the state.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 14:50
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
