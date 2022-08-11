Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 6 of 7]

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mason Congleton 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    221108-N-CW190-1034 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2022) Sailors practice first aid and stretcher bearer training aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mason Congleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2023 00:10
    Photo ID: 7577347
    VIRIN: 221108-N-CW190-1034
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 905.2 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aircraft carrier
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailor

