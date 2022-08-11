221108-N-CW190-1012 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Shamara James, a native of Norfolk, Va., quizzes Sailors for damage control level of knowledge aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mason Congleton)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 00:10
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
