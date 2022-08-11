Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221108-N-CW190-1012 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Shamara James, a native of Norfolk, Va., quizzes Sailors for damage control level of knowledge aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mason Congleton)

