221108-N-VX158-1070 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2022) Sailors walk through the hangar bay during a damage control training exercise aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terrin Hartman)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2023 00:10
|Photo ID:
|7577342
|VIRIN:
|221108-N-VX158-1070
|Resolution:
|4089x2726
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Terrin Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT