Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 1 of 7]

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Terrin Hartman 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    221108-N-VX158-1052 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jeffrey Bokano, a native of New York, N.Y., stands lookout during a weapons training exercise aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terrin Hartman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2023 00:10
    Photo ID: 7577339
    VIRIN: 221108-N-VX158-1052
    Resolution: 4096x3280
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Terrin Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aircraft carrier
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT