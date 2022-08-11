Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

221108-N-VX158-1052 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 8, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jeffrey Bokano, a native of New York, N.Y., stands lookout during a weapons training exercise aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terrin Hartman)

