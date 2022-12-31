Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian, talks to Tiffin City Schools third grade students about William H. Gibson and the 49th Ohio during their annual history day tour in front of Gibson’s statue in downtown Tiffin, Ohio. Gibson was commander of the 49th Ohio during the Civil War and later served as the Ohio adjutant general in the 1880s. Mann has been conducting this program with Tiffin Schools annually for the past decade. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 20:28 Photo ID: 7576928 VIRIN: 221231-Z-A3541-1057 Resolution: 2268x3024 Size: 1.33 MB Location: TIFFIN, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.