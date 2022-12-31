Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian, talks to Tiffin City Schools third grade students about William H. Gibson and the 49th Ohio during their annual history day tour in front of Gibson’s statue in downtown Tiffin, Ohio. Gibson was commander of the 49th Ohio during the Civil War and later served as the Ohio adjutant general in the 1880s. Mann has been conducting this program with Tiffin Schools annually for the past decade. (Courtesy photo)
A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian
