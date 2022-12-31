Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian [Image 4 of 5]

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian

    TIFFIN, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian, talks to Tiffin City Schools third grade students about William H. Gibson and the 49th Ohio during their annual history day tour in front of Gibson’s statue in downtown Tiffin, Ohio. Gibson was commander of the 49th Ohio during the Civil War and later served as the Ohio adjutant general in the 1880s. Mann has been conducting this program with Tiffin Schools annually for the past decade. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 20:28
    Photo ID: 7576928
    VIRIN: 221231-Z-A3541-1057
    Resolution: 2268x3024
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: TIFFIN, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian
    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian
    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian
    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian
    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    artifacts
    history
    National Guard
    historic preservation
    Ohio National Guard Heritage Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT