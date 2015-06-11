Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian [Image 5 of 5]

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian, marches in the 2015 Columbus Veterans Day Parade, with partners from the Ohio History Connection. Mann was portraying a 37th Infantry Division Soldier from World War II. (Courtesy photo)

