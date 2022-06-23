Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, historian for the Ohio National Guard, places a historical artifact on a table prior to photographing the object, June 24, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. As the historian, Mann’s duties include being the curator of the Ohio National Guard historical collection, which includes photographing objects for accountability, preservation needs and for use in publications and educational presentations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jessica Silhavy, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 20:28
|Photo ID:
|7576925
|VIRIN:
|220624-Z-OD179-1029
|Resolution:
|3991x2666
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian
Ohio
