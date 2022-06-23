Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, historian for the Ohio National Guard, places a historical artifact on a table prior to photographing the object, June 24, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. As the historian, Mann’s duties include being the curator of the Ohio National Guard historical collection, which includes photographing objects for accountability, preservation needs and for use in publications and educational presentations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jessica Silhavy, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 20:28 Photo ID: 7576925 VIRIN: 220624-Z-OD179-1029 Resolution: 3991x2666 Size: 1.61 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.