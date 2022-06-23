Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian [Image 1 of 5]

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Silhavy 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, historian for the Ohio National Guard, places a historical artifact on a table prior to photographing the object, June 24, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. As the historian, Mann’s duties include being the curator of the Ohio National Guard historical collection, which includes photographing objects for accountability, preservation needs and for use in publications and educational presentations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jessica Silhavy, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 20:28
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    This work, A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    artifacts
    history
    National Guard
    historic preservation
    Ohio National Guard Heritage Center

