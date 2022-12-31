Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian, portrays a regimental sergeant major at Civil War reenactment near Richmond, Va. in 2014. Mann was born into reenacting in 1977; his parents were active Revolutionary War reenactors during the American Bicentennial, and he took up the hobby in the 1990s during the boom in Civil War reenacting. (Photo courtesy of T.G. Davidson Photography)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 20:28
|Photo ID:
|7576926
|VIRIN:
|221231-Z-A3541-1949
|Resolution:
|1361x1361
|Size:
|365.77 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian
Ohio
LEAVE A COMMENT