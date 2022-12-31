Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian [Image 2 of 5]

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian, portrays a regimental sergeant major at Civil War reenactment near Richmond, Va. in 2014. Mann was born into reenacting in 1977; his parents were active Revolutionary War reenactors during the American Bicentennial, and he took up the hobby in the 1990s during the boom in Civil War reenacting. (Photo courtesy of T.G. Davidson Photography)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 20:28
    Photo ID: 7576926
    VIRIN: 221231-Z-A3541-1949
    Resolution: 1361x1361
    Size: 365.77 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian
    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian
    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian
    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian
    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    artifacts
    history
    National Guard
    historic preservation
    Ohio National Guard Heritage Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT