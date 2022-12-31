A Day in the Life: Ohio National Guard historian

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann, Ohio National Guard historian, portrays a regimental sergeant major at Civil War reenactment near Richmond, Va. in 2014. Mann was born into reenacting in 1977; his parents were active Revolutionary War reenactors during the American Bicentennial, and he took up the hobby in the 1990s during the boom in Civil War reenacting. (Photo courtesy of T.G. Davidson Photography)

