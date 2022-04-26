Soldiers with the 1137th Signal Company remove old network cabling to clear space for new network equipment racks during an infrastructure improvement project April 26, 2022, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, in Columbus, Ohio. The 1137th is a new unit that stood up in 2019, with a primary mission to install and maintain computer network infrastructure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Carden, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 04.26.2022
Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US
This work, 1137th Signal Company helps modernize Ohio National Guard's network infrastructure [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Michael Carden