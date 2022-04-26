Spc. Kaden Scherger, with the 1137th Signal Company TIN-E (Tactical Installation and Networking-Enhanced), tests network connections during an infrastructure improvement project April 26, 2022, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. The 1137th is a new unit that stood up in 2019, with a primary mission to install and maintain computer network infrastructure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Carden, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 19:52 Photo ID: 7576917 VIRIN: 220426-Z-QA585-1003 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.59 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1137th Signal Company helps modernize Ohio National Guard’s network infrastructure [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Michael Carden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.