    1137th Signal Company helps modernize Ohio National Guard’s network infrastructure [Image 4 of 6]

    1137th Signal Company helps modernize Ohio National Guard’s network infrastructure

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Carden 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Spc. Kaden Scherger, with the 1137th Signal Company TIN-E (Tactical Installation and Networking-Enhanced), tests network connections during an infrastructure improvement project April 26, 2022, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. The 1137th is a new unit that stood up in 2019, with a primary mission to install and maintain computer network infrastructure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Carden, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1137th Signal Company helps modernize Ohio National Guard’s network infrastructure [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Michael Carden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1137th Signal Company helps modernize Ohio National Guard&rsquo;s network infrastructure

