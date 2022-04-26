A Soldier with the 1137th Signal Company TIN-E (Tactical Installation and Networking-Enhanced) cuts plywood for a network cabinet support during an infrastructure improvement project April 26, 2022, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. The 1137th is a new unit that stood up in 2019, with a primary mission to install and maintain computer network infrastructure. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Carden, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
1137th Signal Company helps modernize Ohio National Guard’s network infrastructure
Ohio
