1137th Signal Company helps modernize Ohio National Guard’s network infrastructure

“Always be improving your foxhole” is a saying that Soldiers have been hearing for almost 250 years. For the Soldiers of the Ohio Army National Guard’s 1137th Signal Company (Tactical Infrastructure and Networking-Enhanced, or TIN-E), the concept is second nature.



“When infantry or engineers move through and clear routes or buildings, we’ll come in,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Cuthbert, a platoon sergeant with the 1137th. “We’ll actually establish those network infrastructures needed for command teams to move through, or for units to set up to operate out of.”



The deployed environment is one of many ways the 1137th brings value to the OHARNG. With the ability to install and improve computer networks and infrastructure, the unit’s presence is felt in readiness centers and other Ohio National Guard facilities across the state.



“If you go into any building or armory we’ve been out to, if you can plug in to a port on a wall and get connectivity from that wall, all the way to the source, we’ve touched all of that at some point and we’ve actually installed it and verified connectivity,” Cuthbert said.



The Soldiers’ mission and skill sets apply to both domestic and deployed environments, which provides them plenty of opportunities to maintain their individual and collective readiness. “I like that we are actually doing things,” said Spc. Marissa Lokke, a cable maintainer with the 1137th.

“We practice what we’re actually going to do out on the field. When we get there, we’re already equipped with the knowledge that we need to be able to actually carry out the mission.”



The 1137th has completed various projects across Ohio, varying from rewiring and updating existing cables to installation of new network switches and routers.



For one of its more recent projects, Soldiers installed new communication closets to house and protect equipment, as well as ran fiber optic cables to improve connectivity between readiness centers in the field and the main OHARNG network.



“They’re actually able to get out and see that what they’re doing is benefiting others,” said Staff Sgt. Jacob East, one of the project’s leads, “not only for the experience that they can use outside of the Army, but also benefiting the users that actually have a need and necessity for the things that they’re providing for them.”



That sentiment is echoed across the unit, by Soldiers who are proud of what they’ve accomplished.



“We are making a difference, even though people might not know about us,” Lokke said. “If you go look at Ravenna (Newton Falls), Chagrin Falls and Stow, our work is all around those offices that people are using every single day — that’s because of us.”



Despite being established only about three years ago, and with a relatively unique set of skills, these Soldiers are on the cutting edge of infrastructure modernization and establishing the unit’s standards of professionalism and accomplishment that will carry it into the future.



“They’re creating their own legacy,” East added. “Being a brand-new u

nit, everybody that comes into the 1137th from here on out can see the work that we have done and can continuously improve on that. So I don’t think that things are going to go backwards. I think they can only go forward.”

