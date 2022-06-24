Former Marine Corps Avionics Electrician Theresa Ashley waits for a crosstown bus after loading up on free DLA surplus military clothing and gear from the 2022 Chicago veterans stand down in June. Ashley said that, before attending the stand down as a services recipient, she had volunteered at the annual event from 2010 to 2015. She saw it as a “good deal” for vets on the street and “helpful, especially for people who are trying to get back on their feet.” A self-described shopping addict, Ashley later “shopped myself out of my home.” But, she said, she recently became one of the first Chicago-area veterans to move into the new Raumer Family Veterans Studios transitional housing and “things are looking up.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:04 Photo ID: 7576886 VIRIN: 220624-D-GV919-1239 Resolution: 3280x4508 Size: 9.25 MB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220624-D-GV919-1239 [Image 5 of 5], by Jacob Joy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.