220624-D-GV919-1239

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Photo by Jacob Joy 

    DLA Disposition Services

    Former Marine Corps Avionics Electrician Theresa Ashley waits for a crosstown bus after loading up on free DLA surplus military clothing and gear from the 2022 Chicago veterans stand down in June. Ashley said that, before attending the stand down as a services recipient, she had volunteered at the annual event from 2010 to 2015. She saw it as a “good deal” for vets on the street and “helpful, especially for people who are trying to get back on their feet.” A self-described shopping addict, Ashley later “shopped myself out of my home.” But, she said, she recently became one of the first Chicago-area veterans to move into the new Raumer Family Veterans Studios transitional housing and “things are looking up.”

