Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220624-D-GV919-1241 [Image 1 of 5]

    220624-D-GV919-1241

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Photo by Jacob Joy 

    DLA Disposition Services

    A veteran receives a pair of combat boots at the Chicago veterans stand down in June 2022. Thousands of surplus military boots were among the more than 300,000 items sent from Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services to the Department of Veterans Affairs this year to be given away to at-risk veterans during community events aimed at reducing homelessness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:04
    Photo ID: 7576882
    VIRIN: 220624-D-GV919-1241
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220624-D-GV919-1241 [Image 5 of 5], by Jacob Joy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220624-D-GV919-1241
    220624-D-GV919-1237
    220624-D-GV919-1243
    220811-D-GV919-0017
    220624-D-GV919-1239

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT