220624-D-GV919-1241

A veteran receives a pair of combat boots at the Chicago veterans stand down in June 2022. Thousands of surplus military boots were among the more than 300,000 items sent from Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services to the Department of Veterans Affairs this year to be given away to at-risk veterans during community events aimed at reducing homelessness.

Date Taken: 06.24.2022