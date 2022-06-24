Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Photo by Jacob Joy 

    DLA Disposition Services

    Former Marine Infantryman Michael Hampton, shown receiving therapeutic treatment at the 2022 Chicago veteran stand down, said he was out on the streets when struck by a vehicle and hospitalized. “I died and woke up in the morgue,” he said. Not only did the VA keep his broken body alive with titanium body parts, he said they also gave him an experimental post-surgery morphine reduction method involving acupuncture-like treatments in his inner ear. He said the stand down, with so many resources in one place, was a godsend to vets like him, “especially right now.”

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:04
    VIRIN: 220624-D-GV919-1237
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
