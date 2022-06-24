Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220624-D-GV919-1243 [Image 3 of 5]

    220624-D-GV919-1243

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Photo by Jacob Joy 

    DLA Disposition Services

    A Chicago-area veteran gets a free haircut during the city’s summer veteran stand down in June 2022. Surplus military clothing and shoes from DLA Disposition Services, hot showers in portable facilities, fresh meals and free barbering – just some of the perks regularly offered at veterans stand down events that help put homeless and at-risk veterans face to face with medical professionals, social workers and employment coordinators from the VA, local government and community partners.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022
    Photo ID: 7576884
    VIRIN: 220624-D-GV919-1243
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220624-D-GV919-1243 [Image 5 of 5], by Jacob Joy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

