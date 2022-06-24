A Chicago-area veteran gets a free haircut during the city’s summer veteran stand down in June 2022. Surplus military clothing and shoes from DLA Disposition Services, hot showers in portable facilities, fresh meals and free barbering – just some of the perks regularly offered at veterans stand down events that help put homeless and at-risk veterans face to face with medical professionals, social workers and employment coordinators from the VA, local government and community partners.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:04 Photo ID: 7576884 VIRIN: 220624-D-GV919-1243 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 7.07 MB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220624-D-GV919-1243 [Image 5 of 5], by Jacob Joy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.