USAF Reserve Commander checks out the AATTC

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron, prepares for a flight at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, November 3, 2022. The aircrew was attending the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center’s, Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course which allows aircrews to learn and employ defensive tactics in a training environment. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

