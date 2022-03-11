Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Reserve Commander checks out the AATTC [Image 10 of 10]

    USAF Reserve Commander checks out the AATTC

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron, prepares for a flight at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, November 3, 2022. The aircrew was attending the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center’s, Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course which allows aircrews to learn and employ defensive tactics in a training environment. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Reserve Commander checks out the AATTC [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

