USAF Reserve Commander checks out the AATTC

U.S. Air Force , Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson, commander of the 22nd Air Force out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, prepares for a flight on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron, during a visit to the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, November 3, 2022. Larson flew on the sortie to get hands-on knowledge of the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, which the 41st AS was in Missouri attending. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

