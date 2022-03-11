Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Reserve Commander checks out the AATTC [Image 9 of 10]

    USAF Reserve Commander checks out the AATTC

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force , Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson, commander of the 22nd Air Force out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, prepares for a flight on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron, during a visit to the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, November 3, 2022. Larson flew on the sortie to get hands-on knowledge of the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, which the 41st AS was in Missouri attending.  Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 11:39
    Photo ID: 7576702
    VIRIN: 221103-Z-YI114-1119
    Resolution: 6567x4378
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Reserve Commander checks out the AATTC [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    school house
    air mobility command
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    DV

