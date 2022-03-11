Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Reserve Commander checks out the AATTC [Image 7 of 10]

    USAF Reserve Commander checks out the AATTC

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force , Maj. Gen. Bret C. Larson, commander of the 22nd Air Force out of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, learns about the capabilities and challenges of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, during a visit to Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, November 3, 2022. The 22nd Air Force has command supervision of the Air Force Reserve’s tactical air mobility operations and other vital mission sets to include undergraduate pilot training, flight test operations and a highly mobile civil engineering response force.  Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    This work, USAF Reserve Commander checks out the AATTC [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

