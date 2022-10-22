Col. Kandace Daffin, the 2nd Brigade Army ROTC commander, announces the teams that will compete in the tug of war semifinals during the brigade’s annual Ranger Challenge, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 22, 2022. Over 40 teams of Cadets battled it out to be the final team standing. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 22:27
|Photo ID:
|7576386
|VIRIN:
|221022-A-YR592-021
|Resolution:
|4848x3232
|Size:
|10.74 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Tug of War | 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
