    2nd Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Tug of War | 2022 [Image 9 of 10]

    2nd Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Tug of War | 2022

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2022

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Col. Kandace Daffin, the 2nd Brigade Army ROTC commander, announces the teams that will compete in the tug of war semifinals during the brigade’s annual Ranger Challenge, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 22, 2022. Over 40 teams of Cadets battled it out to be the final team standing. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 22:27
    Photo ID: 7576386
    VIRIN: 221022-A-YR592-021
    Resolution: 4848x3232
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    This work, 2nd Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Tug of War | 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army ROTC
    Ranger Challenge
    2nd Brigade Army ROTC

