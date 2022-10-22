2nd Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Tug of War | 2022

Cadets from Lehigh University, the Steel Battalion, and Clarkson University, the Golden Knight Battalion, compete in the final match of the tug of war event during the 2nd Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 22, 2022. Over 40 teams of Cadets battled it out to be the final team standing and Clarkson University took first place in the end. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

