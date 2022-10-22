Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Tug of War | 2022 [Image 6 of 10]

    2nd Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Tug of War | 2022

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2022

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    2nd Brigade Army ROTC hosts a tug of war during its annual Ranger Challenge, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 22, 2022. Over 40 teams of Cadets battled it out to be the final team standing. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

    Army ROTC
    Ranger Challenge
    2nd Brigade Army ROTC

