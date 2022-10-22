2nd Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Tug of War | 2022

Cadets from 2nd Brigade Army ROTC compete in a tug of war during the brigade’s annual Ranger Challenge, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 22, 2022. Over 40 teams of Cadets battled it out to be the final team standing. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford)

