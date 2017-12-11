220221-N-PG226-1224 CONSTANTA, Romania (Feb. 21, 2022) U.S. and Romanian navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians practice entering and clearing ordnance from rooms during a subject matter expert exchange. NATO Allies and partners continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises that enhance our interoperability as a long-term effort to improve regional cooperation, maritime security, and stability in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)
